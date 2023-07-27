Australia’s Northern Territory prioritises all-round cooperation with Vietnam
Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh. (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh paid a visit to the Northern Territory on July 24-25 at the invitation of Chief Minister Natasha Fyles to discuss measures to implement the host government’s international engagement strategy 2022 to 2026.
In this strategy, Vietnam is identified as one of the six high priority markets that the Northern Territory government wants to promote trade, investment and engagement.
Thanh’s trip took place in concurrence with a working visit by a delegation from the central province of Khanh Hoa led by Nguyen Tan Tuan, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.
On this occasion, Thanh and Administrator of the Northern Territory Hugh Heggie chaired an event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties.
Hugh Heggie spoke highly of the strong development of bilateral relations, emphasising that the relationship with Vietnam is one of Australia's most important, diverse and dynamic in the region.
Vietnam has been Australia's fastest growing trading partner in recent years, especially as the Southeast Asian country has become the Northern Territory's second largest export market for cattle, he said, adding that the partnership has become stronger through economic and trade connectivity, close supply chains, peacekeeping cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.
The administrator highly valued mutual visits of leaders, ministers and high-ranking officials of the two sides, and welcomed the closer cooperation in many fields, including education and training. He also expressed his delight at important contributions by the Vietnamese community to the diversity and dynamism of the Northern Territory over the past 30 years.
Welcoming the Khanh Hoa delegation, he affirmed that the freshly-signed plan on the implementation of the economic cooperation document between the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa province and the Northern Territory government is of great significance, defining the framework for sustainable cooperation development in the next five years, and creating favourable conditions for the Northern Territory to expand opportunities for industrial diversification and business connectivity, and expand partnerships in agriculture, cotton farming, mining, in addition to defence and maritime cooperation.
Ambassador Thanh said that the two sides should actively exploit similarities in the fields of economic, trade, and tourism cooperation, and welcomed the possibility of expanding ties in culture, human resources development, energy transition, digital economy, and green development.
Within the framework of his visit, Thanh also attended meetings between the Khanh Hoa delegation and Chief Minister Natasha Fyles, Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison, Speaker of the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly Mark Monaghan, Minister for Agribusiness and Fisheries Paul Kirby, and other officials.
Natasha Fyles emphasised that Northern Territory's signing of the implementation plan for the period 2023-2028 to carry out the document signed in 1998 with Khanh Hoa is a landmark between the two localities on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations. She said she expects the two sides will develop their strengths in accordance with each side's cooperation needs and promote the exploitation of new cooperation potential in clean energy, renewable energy, digital transformation and environmental protection./.