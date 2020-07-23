At the opening ceremony (Photo: plo.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Signal Officers Training College on July 22 opened an English course for military staff and officers, which is sponsored by the Australian Government.

The course, the second of its kind in 2020, is part of a cooperation programme on education-training between the defence ministries of Vietnam and Australia.

It drew more than 60 participants of units stationed in the southern region and will run until December 20.

Previously, a similar course was organised for 56 military staff and officers from February to June./.