Robert Lehrbaumer, a star of the international concert scene, will perform in Hà Nội and HCM City. (Photo: www.lehrbaumer.com)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Robert Lehrbaumer, one of the most important Austrian musician in the international concert scene, will perform in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on November 13 and 15, respectively.



The conductor, pianist and organist will perform classic work by Mozart, Schubert, Gottfried von Einem and Robert Schumann during the concert entitled "Music from and about Vienna".



Lehrbaumer was born in Vienna and started studying piano at the age of six. When he was nine, he performed piano in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.



He won awards at numerous competitions and participated in international festivals.



Lehrbaumer pursued his career as a conductor, pianist and organist simultaneously. His concert tours have brought him to almost all European countries and capitals, to the US, Southeast Asia, the Republic of Korea and Japan.



His special piano-organ recitals are popular events for which he gets rave reviews, similar to his performances as a conducting soloist with concertos of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, and Gershwin.



Lehrbaumer teaches international master courses and holds master classes at universities in Europe, the US, Mexico and Asia. He is also member and president of international competitions’ juries.



The event is co-organised by the Austrian Embassy in Hanoi, HCM City Academy of Music and the National Academy of Music.



Free tickets can be collected at the Austrian Embassy in Hanoi, 53 Quang Trung Street.-VNS/VNA