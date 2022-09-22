Austrian saxophone quartet to perform in Vietnam
Hanoi (VNA) - The Austrian Embassy in Vietnam in cooperation with the Vietnam National Academy of Music and Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music will organise the Concerts of the AUREUM Saxophon Quartett in Hanoi on September 28 and HCM City on October 1.
These concerts are among the events which are taking place in the framework of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Austria, according to a press release by the Austrian Embassy.
The Quartett will present pieces from their recently launched album “golden roots”.
The Austrian saxophone quartet charmingly bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, skillfully breaking up classical concert traditions.
With the album "golden roots", released in August 2022, the ensemble embarks on a search for its roots - musically, artistically and very personally./.
