Society Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee prosecuted and detained The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency on August 28 decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on charges of “appropriating State secret documents” in line with Article 337 of the Criminal Code 2015.

Society HCM City holds get-together for overseas Vietnamese ahead of National Day The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City held a get-together on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen flyover in Hanoi opens to traffic A flyover at the intersection of Hoang Quoc Viet and Nguyen Van Huyen in Hanoi’s Cau Giay district was opened to traffic on August 28 to mark the 75th National Day on September 2 and the capital’s 17th Party Congress.

Society Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class There is a special class on Son Islet in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho’s Binh Thuy district, which all farmers from the local area can attend to learn English for free on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.