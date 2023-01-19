Business Southeast Asian SMEs face cashflow problems: report Cash flow shortage is a common challenge faced by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Southeast Asia, with 58% of those from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia reporting their existing cash flow sufficient to sustain their operations for six months, according to a YouBiz report.

Business Customs clearance suspended 7 days at border gates during Tet festival Customs clearance will be suspended at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son and Mong Cai International Border Gate in Quang Ninh province for seven days, from January 21 to 27, during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, according to authorities. The work will be resumed from January 28.

Business High exports but challenges ahead for fertiliser industry Vietnamese fertiliser exports were riding high in 2022 with an aggregate volume of 1.7 million tonnes, bringing in over 1 billion USD.

Business Vietnam’s foreign exchange reserves to grow this year VNDirect Securities Corporation expects Vietnamese foreign exchange reserves to recover to 3.3 months of imports and reach 102 billion USD by the end of this year from the current level of 89 billion USD last year, said in its updated macro report.