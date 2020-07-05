The newly-planted tree rows on Vo Chi Cong street. (Photo: ktdt.vn)



Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Hanoi authorities have set a goal of planting 600,000 trees in the inner city this year.



The capital has long paid special attention to developing greenery.



Along with improving the micro-climate and beautifying the architectural space and urban landscape, trees also act as a shield to protect the environment and people’s health.



In summer, Hanoians face extremely hot days with street temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, making the cooling effect of greenery a godsend.



Hanoi has carried out several measures to achieve the goal of building a civilised, modern and green city as well as to ensure people live in a high-quality environment.



One of the key measures is planting trees to balance greenery and construction works.



According to environmental experts, planting more trees not only makes the air fresher but also helps block sunlight and limits the harmful effects of solar radiation.



The municipal Construction Department said since 2016, the city had planted more than 1.5 million trees.

This not only beautified the urban landscape but also contributed to reducing air pollution and noise, as well as increasing oxygen supply and humidity, said an official of the department.



Along with the focus on planting trees, Hanoi in recent years has diversified tree species from typical plants of Vietnam to foreign species. In 2020, the city will continue planting trees and select species suitable with each location.



Planting trees in inner Hanoi and other urban areas is essential but caring for the trees is a concern. At present, care and management for urban greenery are not effective, according to authorities.



To make the city’s greenery system grow steadily, it was necessary for all in society to protect them, while a legal system to ensure effective management is also a must, they said, adding the construction department would continue to urge district and ward governments to plant trees on newly-built roads./.