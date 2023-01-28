Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 27 sent a message of congratulations to Chris Hipkins on his election as Prime Minister of New Zealand./.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam underlines consistent promotion of gender equality in all aspects Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van has reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of raising women’s position and promoting gender equality in all aspects, while attending recent events marking the International Day of Women in Multilateralism.

Politics NA leader lauds State Audit Office's crucial contributions Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue made a new-year visit to the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) on January 27, the first working day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.