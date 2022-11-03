Politics Vietnam commits to ASEAN solidarity Vietnam will coordinate closely with host Cambodia and other ASEAN members and partners at the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits to help consolidate the bloc’s solidarity and centrality, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on November 3.

Politics Construction Minister presents measures to meet housing demand of low income earners Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi has presented to the National Assembly measures to be taken in the time ahead to meet housing demand of low income earners and workers.

Politics Body of Vietnamese victim in Seoul Halloween disaster repatriated Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said according to information from the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK), the body of the only Vietnamese victim who died in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon area was repatriated on November 2.

Politics HCM City leader pledges to facilitate investment of Danish enterprises Ho Chi Minh City is committed to creating favourable conditions for Danish firms to make long-term investments and run businesses in green economic development, stated Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan while hosting Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik Andre Henrik Christian on November 3.