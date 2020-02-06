Authority urges close watch of export at border gates with China
The Lao Cai International Border Gate (Source: laocaitourism.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade has urged for a close watch of the export of Vietnamese farm produce, particularly fruits and aquatic products, to China through northern border gates to get prepared against any unexpected development and prevent backlogs, as the acute respiratory disease caused by novel corona virus (nCoV) is ravaging the region.
In a notice sent to the provincial and municipal Departments of Industry and Trade as well as relevant trade associations and businesses nationwide on February 5, the agency asked them to closely monitor and provide it with regular updates on goods shipping at the border gates with China and any unexpected move from China’s border localities which may affect customs clearance and import-export activities in Vietnam.
The move came in face of travel restrictions triggered by the spread of the nCoV.
They should actively work together with relevant ministries and agencies to coordinate exports of farm produce, especially fruits both at present and in the coming time, the agency said. They must also strictly follow China’s rules on origin, traceability, packaging and more to minimise associated risks and losses./.