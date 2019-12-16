Culture - Sports Annual book fair to open during Tet in HCM City The annual Ho Chi Minh City Tet (Lunar New Year) Book Fair will be held from January 22-28 (or the 28th day of last lunar month to the fourth day of the first lunar month of the new year) in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Hai’s goal selected as iconic strike at AFC U23 Champs Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai’s goal in the final between Vietnam and Uzbekistan in the AFC U23 Championship 2018 has been selected as one of the event's eight most iconic goals ever by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Culture - Sports Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen Tương Bần (Ban soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century. It is a delicacy found in Ban Yen Nhan Ward in My Hao Town, Hung Yen province.