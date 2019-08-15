Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao - Van Hoa (Sport & Culture) daily has announced nominations for the annual prize uùi Xuan Phai – For the Love of Hà Nội. The Work Prize category has three nominations.

“Hanoi quan xa pho phuong” (Hanoi streetlife) by Uong Trieu, use words to depict the capital city’s cuisine.

Meanwhile the book Hanoi mot thoi hat (Ha Noi Sings In Time) by Nguyen Truong Quy introduces Hanoi’s lifestyle in the 1947-1954 period through Doan Chuan’s music.



As usual, the Grand Prize will be announced on the day of the awards ceremony which will take place on August 28.-VNA