Business Conference to help foster investment, development cooperation in Hanoi A conference promoting investment and development cooperation in Hanoi is scheduled to take place on June 27, with the aim of popularising the capital city as a safe and attractive destination for investors.

Business Vietnamese firms, hospitals joins India’s first virtual healthcare fair About 15 Vietnamese firms are joining the Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020, which is being held from June 22 to 26 by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Business Cooperation statement inked to support garment, footwear workers, companies A joint statement on a cooperation initiative to address COVID-19 impacts on workers and businesses of the textile-garment and leather- footwear-handbag industries in Vietnam was signed in Hanoi on June 22.

Business Reference exchange kept unchanged on June 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND per USD on June 23, unchanged from the previous day.