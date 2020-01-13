ASEAN ASEAN committee discusses trade facilitation in Hanoi The 16th Meeting of the ASEAN Trade Facilitation Joint Consultative Committee (ATF-JCC) was recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi.

Business Reference exchange rate follows downward trend from previous week The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on January 13, down 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 10).

Business Ha Nam builds and protects local product brand In order to increase the competitiveness and value of local products, Ha Nam province has implemented a program to support traceability QR codes geographical indicators and collective brands.

Business ASEAN members seek to boost economic cooperation The 10th Meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the ASEAN Economic Community was held in Hanoi January 11.