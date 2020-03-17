Business Rubber group moves listing from UPCoM to HoSE The Vietnam Rubber Group - JSC (VRG) on March 17 moved 4 billion shares coded GVR listed on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business Banks lower interest rates following SBV’s policy rate cut By March 17 noon, most of the commercial banks in Vietnam had lowered their interest rates on savings accounts with terms of less than 6 months after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced its policy rate cut a day earlier.

Business Pilot project allows fee payment for cars and motorbikes online Residents in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will now be able to pay registration fees for cars and motorbikes through the Government’s national public service portal, banking electronic payment channels and intermediary payment service providers.