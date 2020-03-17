Automated aviation customs system to officially open in May
Customs officials at the Noi Bai International Airport trace the shipment of cargo (Photo: tbck.vn)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The single window and automated aviation customs supervision system is scheduled to open at Noi Bai International Airport in May, according to Hanoi’s Department of Customs.
Phung Quang Minh, Deputy Director of the department’s Information and Technology Division, recently said preparations were being geared up for the launch of the system with all airlines getting ready to make electronic declarations to the national single window system.
The percentage of cargo with information conveyed electronically (eManifest) has exceeded 95 percent and more than 90 percent of total cargo volume at the airport is automatically released for shipment to the supervision area.
Minh said that the percentage of cargo with information automatically released for clearance had already reached 91.3 percent of total cargo volume as of March 12 and the percentage was expected to reach 93-95 percent in May.
The municipal department said risk management would be used throughout the process, which would help improve the efficiency of supervision while preventing smuggling, trade fraud and illegal shipment of goods via international airports.
The department said the automated aviation supervision system would bring significant benefits to importers and exporters.
The department said the deployment of the system would help reduce the time for customs clearance of a batch of goods from 3-6 hours to an average of 15 minutes.
The efficiency of customs management at airports would be improved as the system enables the tracking of imported and exported goods and backlogs easily.
The system also allows 24/7 interactions between importers and exporters with customs officials.
For airlines, the system will promote their digital transition and modernisation of flight management towards international standards as well as increase their competitiveness and operation efficiency.
This was a bold effort in customs administrative procedure reforms to facilitate import and export activities, which would save time and costs for businesses, the department said.
According to the department, to ensure the smooth operation of the system, carriers must send adequate information about cargo three hours before landing for long-distance flights and 30 minutes before landing for short-distance flights.
The automated aviation supervision system has been piloted at the Noi Bai International Airport since the end of 2017. The airport receives about 5,300 shipments per day on average./.