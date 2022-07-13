Business Conference seeks to help firms capitalise on RCEP The Ministries of Industry and Trade and of Agriculture and Rural Development held a hybrid conference on July 13 to launch the implementation plan of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in a bid to show domestic enterprises how to tap opportunities brought about by the pact.

Videos Singaporean daily appreciates Vietnam’s economic recovery In an article posted on July 12, The Business Times of Singapore cited some economists' opinions that said Vietnam’s economy is back on track for a strong recovery this year.

Business Low foreign demand to hold back Vietnamese textiles Although textile export was riding high in the first half of the year with a growth of 23%, insiders are pessimistic that the rest of 2022 will not match up.