Business Decreasing overseas demand affects export of forestry products The export value of forestry products in July dropped by 5.5% from the previous month to 1.41 billion USD, also down 1.6% from the same period last year, according to the Forestry Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Nghi Son refinery reaches new milestone Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) has delivered two petrol shipments to the Nghi Son Refinery Distribution Branch (PVNDB), an affiliated company of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam). ​