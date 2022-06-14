Automobile sales rose 3.4 percent in May hinh anh 1VinFast e34. (Source: VinFast)
Hanoi (VNA) – Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 43,816 vehicles of all kinds in May, up 3.4 percent from the previous month.

The figure included 35,210 passenger cars, up 5 percent, 7,927 commercial vehicles, down 0.8 percent, and 677 special-purpose vehicles, down 13 percent month on month.

Of the sold units, 25,580 were domestically assembled cars, up just 1 percent, while the remaining 18,236 were imported, up 5 percent from the previous month.

In the January-May period, VAMA members sold 176,681 units, rising 39 percent year on year. The sales of passenger cars surged 57 percent to 140,109, while that of commercial vehicles were down  5 percent to 33,677, and special purpose vehicles, up 21 percent to 2,895.

Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the sales fell 13 percent, with domestically assembly cars down 17 percent and imported ones down 8 percent./.
VNA