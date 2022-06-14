Business HSBC lowers Vietnam’s inflation forecast to 3.5 percent HSBC has lowered its forecast on Vietnam’s inflation rate in 2022 to 3.5 percent from its earlier prediction of 3.7 percent due to the stable domestic food price, which is expected to help curb the country’s headline inflation, according to a report released by the bank on June 14.

Business Lai Chau province moves to diversify markets for tea products Among efforts to diversify markets for local farm produce, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is working to boost the export of tea products to the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

Business Vientiane forum connects Vietnamese firms in Laos, Thailand A forum connecting Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Laos and Thailand was held in Vientiane on June 14, aiming to boost their cooperation for the three countries’ development.

Business Soc Trang, Canada enjoy fruitful 22-year partnership Soc Trang and Canada have shared a fruitful partnership over the past 22 years, with the Canadian Government’s provision of over 22 million CAD (17 million USD) to the Mekong Delta province for various projects that have contributed to the local socio-economic development, heard a ceremony in Soc Trang on June 14.