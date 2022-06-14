Automobile sales rose 3.4 percent in May
Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 43,816 vehicles of all kinds in May, up 3.4 percent from the previous month.
Hanoi (VNA) –
The figure included 35,210 passenger cars, up 5 percent, 7,927 commercial vehicles, down 0.8 percent, and 677 special-purpose vehicles, down 13 percent month on month.
Of the sold units, 25,580 were domestically assembled cars, up just 1 percent, while the remaining 18,236 were imported, up 5 percent from the previous month.
In the January-May period, VAMA members sold 176,681 units, rising 39 percent year on year. The sales of passenger cars surged 57 percent to 140,109, while that of commercial vehicles were down 5 percent to 33,677, and special purpose vehicles, up 21 percent to 2,895.
Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the sales fell 13 percent, with domestically assembly cars down 17 percent and imported ones down 8 percent./.