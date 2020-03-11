Automobile sales up 11 percent in February
The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reported on March 11 that its members sold 17,616 vehicles in February, a month-on-month increase of 11 percent.
Sales of commercial and special-purpose ones surged 74 percent and 49 percent respectively, to 4,812 and 333 units. Meanwhile, 12,471 passenger cars were sold in the month, down 3 percent.
Sales of domestically-assembled vehicles reached 11,697 units, up 22 percent while imported ones decreased by 4 percent to 5,919 units.
Notably, TC Motor, which is not a member of VAMA, said it sold 4,332 vehicles in February, lifting the total sales of automobiles in Vietnam in the month to 21.948.
Toyota took the lead in February with 4,682 units. It was followed by TC Motor - 4,332, Kia - 1,833, Mazda - 1663, and Ford - 1,259.
General Director of Ford Vietnam Pham Van Dung said the automobile market is expected to see a growth of between 10-20 percent in 2020 thanks to abundant supply and various promotional programmes./.