Automobile sales up 36 percent in Q1
The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) announced on April 13 that its members sold a total of 70,952 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, a year-on-year surge of 36 percent.
VAMA members sold 70,952 vehicles in the first three months of 2021 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) announced on April 13 that its members sold a total of 70,952 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, a year-on-year surge of 36 percent.
The figure comprised 51,126 passenger cars, up 34 percent, 18,735 commercial vehicles, up 43 percent, and 1,091 special-use vehicles, up 17 percent.
March auto sales by VAMA members grew 127 percent against February to 30,935.
Of these, 21,089 were passenger cars, 9,227 commercial vehicles, and 619 special-use vehicles.
Sales of domestically-assembled vehicles rose 99 percent month-on-month to 70,952, while those of completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles increased 177 percent against January to 13,795.
These figures do not fully reflect the situation in Vietnam’s automobile market, however, as they do not include the sales of brands such as Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Volvo.
In March, TC Motor sold 6,807 vehicles while VinFast sold 2,330, bringing the figure for the two brands in Q1 to 40,072.
TC Motor led all brands in March sales, followed by Toyota with 6,527, Kia with 3,745, Ford with 3,228, Mazda with 2,606, and Honda with 2,486.
The Ford Ranger pickup truck was the bestseller in the month, with sales of 2,171, while the Hyundai Accent followed with 2,094.
Growth in auto sales during March was attributed to the launch of new and updated models and the introduction of promotions.
Vietnam has also brought COVID-19 largely under control and a vaccination programme is now underway, while domestic tourism has reopened./.