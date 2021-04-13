Business Exports, imports via Lao Cai int’l border gate soar 75 percent The export and import of goods and services via the Lao Cai international border gate stood at nearly 950 million USD in the first quarter of this year, up 75 percent year-on-year.

Business An Giang looks to attract five FDI projects in 2021 The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has set a goal of attracting at least five foreign-invested projects and over 60 domestic projects this year with total investment of over 15 trillion VND (650 million USD).

Business CAAV proposes installing night lighting at Con Dao Airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent a document to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) proposing that research be made on the possibility of installing lights at Con Dao Airport in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, to improve operational capacity.

Business VinFast selects NVIDIA DRIVE to power intelligent autonomous electric vehicles VinFast Trading and Production LLC announced that it has selected NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its new generation of autonomous electric vehicles designed to deliver a superior driving experience to customers.