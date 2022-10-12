Automobile sales up 8.5% in September - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 33,463 vehicles of all kinds in September, representing a month-on-month rise of 8.5%.



The figure included 25,611 passenger cars, up 2%; 7,539 commercial vehicles, up 37%, and 313 special-purpose vehicles, up 17%.



Of the units sold, 17,193 were domestically assembled, up 11%, while the remaining 16,270 were imported, up 6% from the previous month.



In the January-September period, VAMA members sold 296,403 units, surging by 57% year-on-year. The sales of passenger cars surged 78% to 231,698, while that of commercial vehicles were up 10% to 40,495, and special purpose vehicles, up 2% to 4,210.



In the period, the sales of domestically assembled and imported cars reached 169,958 units and 126,445 units, up 58% and 55%, respectively, over the same period last year./.