Culture - Sports My Son Sanctuary - Remnants of the Champa Kingdom There was a unique culture on the coast of contemporary Vietnam from the 4th to 13th centuries that owed its spiritual origins to Hinduism in India. It is best illustrated by the remains of impressive tower temples in what was the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom.

Culture - Sports Concert marks 68th anniversary of Hanoi Liberation Day The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and the Vietnam National Academy of Music have co-organised a musical concert to mark the 68th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day.