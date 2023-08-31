As the weather becomes cooler and street vendors walk along the city’s streets with baskets of “cốm” (green rice flakes), you know autumn has arrived in Hanoi.

Leisurely weekend mornings are popular among many, to relish the pleasant moments offered by the mild and agreeable weather; a sensation unique to this time of the year.

“Today, we woke up at 6am, enjoyed a bowl of “pho’, and are now enjoying coffee and savouring “cốm” to fully experience the Hanoi autumn,” said Bui Van Anh, a Hanoian. “This morning was a tad wet, but the cool and slightly sunny weather at the moment is truly enjoyable,” she added.

The familiar Old Quarter takes on a poetic aura for city residents during the autumn months. The Hanoi autumn resonates with most people, due to its golden-hued streets adorned with falling leaves and a pleasantly crisp chill in the air. The season adorns Hanoi with a new, more romantic and dreamy allure while also exuding a gentle charm.

Even for those who don’t call the capital home, Hanoi’s renowned autumn beauty draws them in every year. They come to admire the sights, absorb the autumn ambiance, and appreciate the local specialties.

“I’ve journeyed to Hanoi to indulge in its many distinctive dishes. It truly offers a quality lifestyle,” said Trinh Hoai, a visitor from the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Autumn is Hanoi’s most splendid season, providing an ideal backdrop for visitors to explore renowned landmarks and enjoy the capital’s unique culinary offerings.

The upcoming Hanoi Autumn Festival during September, boasting an array of enticing activities, therefore promises to be a captivating space for visitors from both near and far, contributing significantly to the capital’s tourism sector./.

