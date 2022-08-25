Autumn sparkles at the Ban Gioc Waterfall
Ban Gioc Waterfall in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district is a ‘pearl’ of Cao Bang province’s tourism. After heavy downpours, in the autumn, the waterfall sparkles in the sunshine and its crystal streams flow down the mountain, a picturesque and astounding scenery.
-
Ban Gioc Waterfall during Autumn days. (Photo: VNA)
-
The waterfall sparkles in sunshine when the autumn arrives.(Photo: VNA)
-
Each year, the waterfall in the borderland welcomes hundreds of thousands visitors. (Photo: VNA)
-
The picturesque landscape of the waterfall in Autumn. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban Gioc Waterfall is considered a ‘pearl’ of Cao Bang's tourism. (Photo: VNA)