Business Infographic Bright spots seen in Vietnam’s agriculture sector in 2023 In the face of a host of difficulties and challenges, especially regarding export markets for forestry and fishery products, Vietnam’s agriculture sector is nonetheless estimated to have posted GDP growth of 3.83% - the highest figure in recent years.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports exceed 53 billion USD in 2023 Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports reached over 53 billion USD in 2023, posting a record trade surplus of 11 billion USD, or over 42.5% of Vietnam’s total trade surplus.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2024 The National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 sets a target of 6.0-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year, while per capita income is expected to reach 4,700-4,730 USD.

Business Infographic Fruit and vegetable exports likely to reach nearly 5.6 billion USD Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover hit a new record in reaching nearly 5.6 billion USD in 2023, exceeding the plan by 40% and increasing nearly 66% over the same period of 2022. It also leads the agriculture product group, surpassing key crops such as rice, cashew nuts, coffee, and cassava.