Society Transport workers most impacted by COVID-19 pandemic: survey Among industrial sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the transportation sector has been most affected, according to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

Society Da Nang pushes ahead with serious reception of overseas Vietnamese The Da Nang People’s Committee issued on April 15 a document on the reception and health quarantine of overseas Vietnamese citizens coming to the central city.

Society 11 percent of Vietnamese have life insurance As of 2020, 11 percent of Vietnam’s population had taken out life insurance, heard a recent symposium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Traffic police deploy forces during upcoming holiday, election The Traffic Police Department on April 15 deployed forces to ensure traffic safety and order during the April 30 and May 1 holiday, and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.