The average monthly income of wage workers in the first quarter was 342 USD, an increase of 7.7%, compared to the same period last year.

The workforce aged 15 and above nationwide is estimated at 52.4 million people. While formal employment is developing in a similar manner as prior to Covid-19, the proportion of informal workers remains significant.

According to the General Statistics Office, around 51.3 million people had jobs across Vietnam last year, an increase of 683,000 people compared to 2022.

Increase in average income in the last quarter of 2023 was seen across regions nationwide, with the Red River Delta region experiencing the highest growth of 3.5% quarter-on-quarter, and 8.2% year-on-year./.

VNA