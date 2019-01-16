Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Bonuses for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) at most companies nationwide are worth one month’s salary on average, which is around 6.3 million VND (271.68 USD), or 11.4 percent higher than 2018.The Department of Industrial Relations and Wage under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs made the calculation based on plans for Tet bonuses submitted by 25,565 businesses with more than 3.32 million workers across 58 cities and provinces as of January 9.More specifically, state-owned one member limited companies are giving out an average bonus of 5.78 million VND (249.26 USD) per person, up 15.2 percent from the previous year. Meanwhile, workers at joint stock firms with dominated state capital will receive 6.82 million VND (294.27 USD) on average, increasing 9.8 percent against last year.Average Tet bonus for labourers at private businesses rises 26.6 percent to 6.44 million VND (277.87 USD), and the amount at foreign-invested firms is 6.23 million VND (268.76 USD) as compared to 5.68 million VND (245.03 USD) in 2018.Tet (Lunar New Year) is the most important traditional festival in Vietnam, during which people do their best to return home for family gatherings and worshipping the ancestors.-VNA