Society More railway tickets available for Tet More than 3,000 railway tickets are available for sale from January 7 to meet the rising travelling demand during Tet - the traditional Lunar New Year Holiday, said the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company.

Society Over 4.5 billion VND raised to support children with heart diseases More than 4.5 billion VND (193,826 USD) was raised for poor children with heart diseases through a text message campaign carried out by the Vietnam Television (VTV) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 from November 1 to December 30, 2019.

Society Hanoians applaud plan to build embankment around Hoan Kiem Lake Many Hanoians have applauded a proposal by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district to build an embankment around Hanoi's iconic site of Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake.

Society Officials pay pre-Tet visits to the poor Officials from the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly visited poor people ahead the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.