Society HCM City seeks to set up Department of Food Safety Management The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has proposed the Government upgrade the city’s Food Safety Management Board into a department six years after its establishment to enable the board to perform its tasks optimally.

Society Vietnam claims five medals at Int’l Physics Olympiad 2022 Vietnam ranked fifth with five medals at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2022 hosted by Switzerland from July 10 – 17, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Binh Duong ceramics - the cream of Vietnamese ceramics In recent years, ceramics made in Binh Duong have made an appearance in many important national and international events such as the National Party Congress, APEC Vietnam 2006 and 2017, and the 17th ASEAN Summit. Binh Duong high-end porcelains of Minh Long I brand were chosen to be national gifts to more than 40 heads of state during official trips by the Party and State leaders.

Society NA Chairman offers incense at historical relic sites in Ha Tinh, Nghe An National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense and flowers in commemoration of martyrs at the Dong Loc Cross-road historic site in Can Loc district, the central province of Ha Tinh, and Truong Bon historical site in central Nghe An province on July 16, on the occasion of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).