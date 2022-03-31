Business Occupancy rate on international flights increasing The seat occupancy on international flights has gradually increased since March 15 when Vietnam officially resumed all tourism activities in line with the policy on safety, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by domestic airlines.

Business Government orders more measures to stabilise stock market Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, on behalf of PM Pham Minh Chinh, has directed the implementation of measures to ensure the stock market operates in a stable, safe, smooth, public and transparent manner and develops sustainably.

Business FDI disbursement hits five-year high Disbursement of foreign direct investment in Vietnam rose by 7.8 percent compared to 2021 to 4.42 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, a five-year record.

Business Great efforts needed to ensure oil, gas supply in Q2: official The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will instruct enterprises to work to ensure domestic oil and gas supply in the second quarter of this year, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai has said.