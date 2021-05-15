Business Vietnamese abroad send home over 17 billion USD in remittances in 2020 Vietnamese abroad sent home 17.2 billion USD worth of remittances in 2020, making the country the third-largest remittance recipient in the East Asia and Pacific region, according to the Migration and Development Brief released earlier this week by the World Bank and the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD).

Business Vietnam eyes 600 billion USD in export turnover in 2021 Vietnam posted solid export performance in the first quarter of 2021, and at such a growth speed, its export turnover is likely to hit 600 billion USD for the whole year, experts have said.

Business Vietnam - A safe destination for development of FDI Foreign investors maintained their trust in Vietnam despite countless difficulties last year and the country is viewed as a safe destination for development, a recent forum in Hanoi heard.

Business Hitachi SE buys over 35 percent of stake in Trung Nam Group's wind farm Hitachi SE's renewable energy business expanded its market to Vietnam by signing a strategic cooperation agreement with Trung Nam Wind Power Joint Stock Company of Trung Nam Group (TNG) in Ho Chi Minh City on May 14.