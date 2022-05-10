Illustrative image (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



In the month, Vietnam's airports handled 6.6 million passengers, down 14.3 percent compared to the same time last year, including 232,000 foreigners, a surge of 502 percent compared to April 2021 when COVID-19 was developing complicatedly in



Domestic airlines operated 30,000 inbound and outbound flights in April, down 2.4 percent year on year, including 12,000 transit flights, a rise of 25 percent over the same period last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Compared to the same period last year, the number of international passengers choosing services of Vietnamese airlines rose 214.7 percent, while the number of domestic passengers dropped 18.2 percent.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of international passengers choosing services of Vietnamese airlines rose 214.7 percent, while the number of domestic passengers dropped 18.2 percent.



As for cargo transport, in April, 140,700 tonnes of cargo were transported through Vietnam's airports, up 18.4 percent year on year. Of this, 27,000 tonnes were transported by domestic airlines.



In April, the CAAV applied measures to ensure aviation security and safety. From March 16 to April 15, the authority handled 17 individuals violating aviation regulations with fine of 110.75 million VND (4,817 USD)./.

VNA