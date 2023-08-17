Society Transport ministry proposes banning driving more than 3 hours at night The Ministry of Transport proposed a ban on driving continuously for more than eight hours a day and more than three hours at night in a bid to raise road safety.

Society Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh reopens to visitors The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi reopened to the public from August 15 after an annual maintenance.

Society HCM City programme strengthens friendship among Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia An exchange was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16, gathering representatives of Lao and Cambodian families whose children are adopted by Vietnamese families, and representatives of those Vietnamese families.