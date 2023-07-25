According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the domestic aviation market is projected to reach 3.5-3.7 million passengers per month (in June and August), and 4.2-4.5 million passengers in July.

The agency pinned high hopes on the outlook of the domestic and international aviation market in the second half of this year.

The domestic market is predicted to experience growth compared to the same period in 2019, while the international one is gradually recovering, reaching approximately 74% of the levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese airlines have planned to increase flights to meet the travel demand of passengers, focusing on routes to destinations with high tourism demand./.

VNA