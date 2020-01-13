Statistics from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the General Statistics Office of Vietnam indicate that the strong growth of the aviation sector has brought large numbers of international tourists to the local tourism sector over the past few years.

Nearly 14.4 million foreign visitors traveled to the country by plane last year and a quarter of the country’s total domestic visitors, equivalent to over 21.2 million people, chose to travel by air.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s 2019 report also highlighted the strong performance of the sector last year. The number of passengers that passed through local airports is estimated at 115.5 million, up 11.8% against 2018./.

Saigontimes