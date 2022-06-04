Aviation sector ready for summer travel boom
The aviation industry is ramping up operations after two years of COVID-19 disruption, with airlines expanding domestic and international flight network and enhancing flight frequency to renowned tourist attractions to serve customers’ travel demand during summer holiday roster.
VNA
VNA
