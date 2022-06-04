Videos Five Vietnamese universities listed in THE Asia rankings 2022 Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.

Videos Traditional ritual from Doan Ngo Festival re-enacted The “Doan Ngo Festival - Past and Present” programme was held recently at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, offering visitors an array of experiences in royal culture as well as traditional rituals practiced at the festival.

Videos Vietnamese, Laos defence ministries foster all-round cooperation Vietnamese and Lao defence ministries will work to comprehensively implement their cooperation plan in 2022, as agreed by their deputy ministers on June 2. ​