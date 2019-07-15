The newly-established Bamboo Airways recorded the highest rate of on-time performance of 93.8 percent in the first six months of 2019 (Photo: VNA)

The aviation sector served 38.5 million passengers in the first six months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 9.4 percent, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).Vietnamese airlines transported close to 27 million passengers in January – June, up 7.7 percent against the same period last year.Currently, 72 international airlines and four Vietnamese ones are operating over 200 international scheduled and charter air routes from 25 countries and territories to eight destinations in Vietnam, namely Hanoi, Da Nang, Tan Son Nhat, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Can Tho, Cat Bi, and Da Lat.Vietnamese airlines operated 155 scheduled and chartered flights to 89 destinations of 20 countries and territories. They also operated 48 domestic air routes, carrying 18.3 million passengers, up 6.2 percent year-on-year.According to the CAAV, in January-June, more than 130,000 flights took off on time while some 274 others were cancelled.The newly-established Bamboo Airways recorded the highest rate of on-time performance of 93.8 percent, followed by VASCO with 93 percent, Vietnam Airlines 89.1 percent, and Vietjet Air 81.5 percent.-VNA