Aviation sector steps up pandemic prevention efforts
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has issued an urgent dispatch asking its units to seriously follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
The agency requested the implementation of the Ministry of Health’s message: face masks, disinfectant, distancing, no gatherings, and health declarations.
Frequent monitoring of pandemic prevention measures at airports, strict punishment of violations, and the quarantining of flight crews under regulations were also ordered.
Airlines were recommended to refuse transporting people with no health declarations and not following safety regulations./.