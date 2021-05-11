Business Vingroup to stop production of smartphones and TVs Vingroup is to halt the production of TVs and smartphones to focus on the development of its Internet-of-Things and Infotainment for VinFast cars, according to a press release by the country's largest conglomerate on May 9.

Business HCM City receives two more trains for Metro Line No 1 Two more trains, to be used for Metro Line No 1 connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and the Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 in Ho Chi Minh City, arrived in the city's Khanh Hoi port in District 4 on May 10.