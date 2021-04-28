Society Dong Thap aims to cut down poverty ratio by 0.5 percent in 2021 The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is striving to reduce the ratio of poor households by 0.5 percent in the end of 2021, according to a plan released by the provincial People’s Committee on the implementation of the National Target Programme on sustainable poverty reduction and social welfare.

Society Religious communities offer support to Cambodia, Laos amid COVID-19 spread The Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City on April 27 called on followers to make contributions to present 4 million face masks to people in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in a bid to ease their difficulties amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Information ministry calls for use of COVID-19 tracing tools The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued a document guiding the use of tools to prevent, control, and trace COVID-19 cases in the community, as travel demand is forecast to soar during the April 30 - May 1 holiday.