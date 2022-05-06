Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is stepping up surveillance and patrols to ensure security at airports for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is assigned to direct airports, especially those in Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, to develop and implement a plan to assure social and security order.



Patrols and surveillance in airports need to be beefed up while solutions should be set forth to guard flights that are designed for the transportation of athletes and delegation officials.



It is necessary for the ACV to coordinate with relevant agencies in devising plans relating to the travel of athletes as well as dealing with any incidents.

Airlines are requested to collaborate with aviation authorities and relevant agencies in ensuring security and facilitating the arrival and departure of sports delegations./.