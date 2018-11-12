Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Minh Hong said that the ceremony to present the first-ever Vietnam Digital Awards 2018 will be held in Hanoi on November 19. (Photo: tapchicongthuong.vn)

A ceremony presenting first-ever Vietnam Digital Awards 2018 will be held at the Hanoi Opera House and broadcast live on VTV2 on November 19, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Minh Hong told the press on November 12.Hong, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam Digital Communication Association, said that the awards will be held annually to honour organisations and individuals who make excellent achievements in providing and applying digital technologies towards improving customers’ experience. The event will thus celebrate and encourage further digital transformation and development in the country.Launched in June this year, the event received 230 registrations which were vying for two major awards categories. The first category covers typical digital products and services of companies operating in the field of information and communication technology. There are 16 titles under this category, including reliable social network, excellent mobile application, excellent e-commerce service, effective marketing and digital communication, and excellent digital solution for people with disabilities.Meanwhile, the second category seeks standout digital units and individuals that have bolstered strong digital transformation. They will compete for 18 awards, comprised of digital application in finance-banking, digital application in tourism and entertainment, digital application in education and training, and Internet-based business, among others.A conference on the opportunities and challenges of digital transformation, as well as an international exhibition on digital technology will be organised at the National Convention Centre on the morning of November 19 as part of the Vietnam Digital Awards 2018. –VNA