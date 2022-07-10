Society Binh Dinh university partners with Japanese group in human resource training Quang Trung University, based in Quy Nhon city of central Binh Dinh province, has signed a cooperation programme on human resource training with the Japan - Vietnam MCHR Consultant Co. Ltd (JVMCHR), the only representative in Vietnam of Japan’s Aoyama Medical Group.

Society War martyrs’ remains reburied in Ha Giang A ceremony was held at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northern province of Ha Giang on July 10 to rebury the remains of 10 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during battles to defend the country’s northern border line.

Society Bac Giang leverages capacity in natural disasters forecast, monitoring The northern province of Bac Giang is launching a series of activities to enhance natural disaster prevention and control as well as search and rescue work, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le O Pich.

Society Care and treatment crucial to overcome postpartum depression While any mother can experience postpartum depression, a large number of cases went undiagnosed until they turned severe.