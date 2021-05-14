B.1.617 - Covid variant of 'global concern'
The World Health Organsiation said the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern.
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
You should also see
InfographicManufacturing PMI sees strongest improvement since November 2018
Vietnam has seen the strongest growth of the Purchasing Managers' Index among seven countries surveyed in ASEAN, marking the highest improvement it has seen in manufacturing since the end of 2018.
See more
InfographicCompulsory quarantine period extended to 21 days
The compulsory concentrated COVID-19 quarantine period in Vietnam has been officially extended to 21 days.
InfographicAll senior citizens to be covered by health insurance in 2021
According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam has about 500,000 poor elderly people who have not been covered by health insurance. In 2021, the country has set a target of ensuring health insurance coverage for all above-mentioned poor elderly people.
InfographicLessons learned from COVID-19 prevention and control
Vietnam is the first and only country in the world to fight COVID-19 with the model "four on the spot", namely timely prevention, isolation and treatment on the spot; required facilities, equipment, medicines and protective equipment on the spot; necessary funding on the spot; and supportive human resources on the spot.
InfographicLooking back Vietnam’s year-long fight against Covid-19
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Dispatch No.121/CD-TTg on prevention and control of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus on January 23, 2020, marking the start of Vietnam's year-long fight against Covid-19.
InfographicVietnam to have 5.657 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Vietnam is expected to get 5.657 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in March and April, according to the National Expanded Immunization Programme.