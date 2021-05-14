Health Infographic All senior citizens to be covered by health insurance in 2021 According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam has about 500,000 poor elderly people who have not been covered by health insurance. In 2021, the country has set a target of ensuring health insurance coverage for all above-mentioned poor elderly people.

Health Infographic Lessons learned from COVID-19 prevention and control Vietnam is the first and only country in the world to fight COVID-19 with the model "four on the spot", namely timely prevention, isolation and treatment on the spot; required facilities, equipment, medicines and protective equipment on the spot; necessary funding on the spot; and supportive human resources on the spot.