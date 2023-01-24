Travel Lo Lo Chai – A miraculous village in the North At the foot of Lung Cu National Flag Tower, the country’s north pole in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district, there is a miraculous village, which is often depicted in legends. Its name is Lo Lo Chai.

Travel Dinh Bang communal house – A must-see place for tourists Dinh Bang communal house is one of the must-see destinations in northern Bac Ninh province, which is often referred to as Kinh Bac (Northern Region) – a land with long history and ancient culture.

Travel Mountainous village – An ideal destination for travel lovers Sitting on the top of Tay Con Linh mountain in Vi Xuyen district, Xa Phin is one of the most beautiful villages in the northern border province of Ha Giang and have attracted more and more visitors. ​

Travel Mang Den, “Second Da Lat" of Central Highlands Located about 60km northeast of Kon Tum city, and with a cool year-round climate and average temperatures of 16-20 degrees Celsius, Mang Den is known as the 'second Da Lat' of the Central Highlands.