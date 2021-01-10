Culture - Sports HBSO hosts New Year’s concert 2021 The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is set to launch a concert featuring dance, arias, and orchestral works from well-known operas to welcome the New Year at the city's Opera House on January 9.

Culture - Sports HCM City’s Book Street celebrates 5th birthday A series of cultural and art programmes are taking place at the HCM City Book Street on Nguyen Van Binh Street in District 1 to celebrate the street’s 5th anniversary, and promote the reading culture among the community.

Culture - Sports Japan's traditional dolls on display in HCM City The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is introducing Japanese traditional dolls at an exhibition that opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts on January 8.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese ceramics go on show in RoK A range of exquisite Vietnamese products have been included in an exhibition at the Gwangju National Museum as part of ongoing cooperation activities between the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s side and the Vietnam National Museum of History.