Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Public Security Ministry’s search-and-rescue team returns from Turkey A search-and-rescue team of the Ministry of Public Security returned to Hanoi on February 19 after completing its mission of helping with the search and rescue of earthquake victims in Turkey.

Politics Vietnam, Japan foster cooperation at sea The visiting Settsu patrol ship of the Japan Coast Guard held a joint training session with ships of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command in the central province of Quang Nam before leaving Da Nang, concluding a six-day friendship visit to the country from February 13.

Politics Vietnam looks to boost cooperation with Mexican locality Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam paid a working visit to Oaxaca state of Mexico from February 14 - 17 to seek cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and Mexico in general and the state in particular.