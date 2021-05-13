Ba Ria – Vung Tau holds early voting for officers, soldiers on offshore station
Officers and soldiers serving on marine platform and offshore fishermen have exercised their rights and responsibilities as citizens by casting an early ballot in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Ballot boxes are sealed before sending offshore. (Photo:VNA)
Ballot boxes are sent to vessels for early voting on offshore station. (Photo: VNA)
Disinfection before the voting is conducted at Coast Guard Region 3’s headquarters to ensure safety (Photo: VNA).
Officers and soldiers carefully read candidates’ information at a voting station at Coast Guard Region 3’s headquarters. (Photo:VNA)
Officers and soldiers take their ballots at the headquarters of Coast Guard Region 3 (Photo:VNA)
Officers and soldiers cast their ballots at the headquarters of Coast Guard Region 3 (Photo:VNA)
Voters are certified to complete their voting at the headquarters of Coast Guard Region 3 (Photo:VNA)