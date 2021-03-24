Business Bamboo Airways seeks refinancing loan with interest rate of zero percent In a document sent to the Ministry of Transport, the private airline Bamboo Airways proposed a preferential loan and some tax cuts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Business Online trade fairs, exhibitions boom The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted trade fairs and exhibitions of businesses in Vietnam, forcing many to postpone their events.

Business VinFast puts new electric vehicle model on market Vietnamese automaker VinFast is taking pre-orders for its first electric vehicle (EV) model VF e34 priced at 690 million VND (29,820 USD), the company said on March 24.

Business Tra export companies suffer low profits in mainland China, Hong Kong Exports of tra fish (pangasius) to China and Hong Kong in the first half of February this year suffered a sharp plunge, according to a report released by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).