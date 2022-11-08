Society Dong Thap province to work on preserving 16 traditional craft villages The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is looking at ways to preserve 16 traditional craft villages that face the threat of obsolescence.

Society Vietnam, Laos share experience in mass mobilisation A training course on mass mobilisation between the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on November 7.

Society Charity programme brings joy to ethnic people, children in Son La province A charity programme, called “Warm winter in Son La", brought health and joy to ethnic people and children in Tan Xuan Commune, Van Ho district, northern Son La province from November 4 to 6.

Society Twenty years doing social policy credit wholeheartedly Officially launched and put into operation on October 4, 2002, the Viet Nam Bank for Social Policies - as the "extension arm" of the Government - has worked hard to bring preferential capital to the poor and other policy beneficiaries – in a 20-year journey full of hardship, sweat and even tears of thousands of officials and employees in the system.